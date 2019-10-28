City asks court to dismiss Kessler's lawsuit

Attorneys for the city of Charlottesville are asking a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Jason Kessler.

In the lawsuit, Kessler claims that the city violated his rights of free speech by allowing counter-protesters to disrupt the Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12, 2017.

Kessler named the city, City Manager Tarron Richardson, former Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas, former City Manager Maurice Jones and Virginia State Trooper Becky Crannis-Curl as defendants.

Kessler claims that Charlottesville police and Virginia State Police allowed violence to happen to make it easier for them to declare an unlawful assembly and clear the park. Kessler claims that they did this because police disagreed with the message being promoted by the Alt-Right.

In a response filed on Oct. 25, attorney Richard Milner argued that the lawsuit should be dismissed. Milner said Kessler's First Amendment rights were not violated because the First Amendment does not protect violence.

Milner also disagreed with Kessler's argument that the city deliberately silenced him because of the content of his message.

"An unlawful assembly was declared, and the entire crowd -- protesters and counter-protesters -- dispersed," Milner wrote. "The dispersal order in the face of violence was a content- and viewpoint-neutral restriction on speech."

Kessler is asking for compensatory damages in an amount to be shown at trial. He is also requesting attorney fees and an unspecified amount of punitive damages.

No trial date has been set.