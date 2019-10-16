City asks for bids on new government building

The City of Charlottesville seeking proposals for a new city administration building, and it's happening fast.

A request for proposals on the project was issued Tuesday. According to the RFP, the building would house city government offices, the school administration, and city police. Firms interested in bidding have just 10 days to submit proposals. A concept plan would need to be turned in by November 28th.

If this seems like it's coming out of the blue, you're not alone. CBS19 News spoke with City Councilor Heather Hill, and she said she didn't know about the RFP until Wednesday.