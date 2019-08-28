City council candidate banned from Albemarle school property

A candidate for Charlottesville City Council has been ordered to stay away from all Albemarle County Public Schools property after school officials say he showed disruptive behavior repeatedly.

John Hall is running for council as an independent. He made a failed bid for council in 2017.

Nicholas King, the Director of Student Services for ACPS, sent Hall a letter on Aug. 14 telling Hall he was forbidden from entering any school property permanently. The ban also applies to the school administration building.

School spokesperson Phil Giaramita said Hall showed up at CATEC and the administration building recently.

"He appeared unannounced and exhibited disruptive behavior," said Giaramita. "He was loud and demanding."

Hall is currently facing a trespassing charge in Charlottesville from Aug. 2. He was previously convicted of trespassing in Charlottesville in 2012.

Hall denies the allegations made by school officials. He admitted to being at CATEC, but said he was not being disruptive. He said the school is violating his rights to due process by banning him from the property.