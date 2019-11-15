City council votes to remove Sacagawea statue

Charlottesville will be removing a statue near downtown following a unanimous vote on Friday.

The Charlottesville City Council voted, 4-0, to remove the statue of Sacagawea, Meriweather Lewis and William Clark at the intersection of Ridge Street, Ridge McIntire Road, West Main Street and South Street.

Councilor Mike Signer did not attend the Friday meeting with descendants of Sacagawea.

At that meeting, her lineal descendants expressed "extreme displeasure" with how Sacagawea is depicted in the statue.

City staff members have now been directed to come up with a plan to remove the statue, including how much the project will cost.

Staff members will also present a plan of a new statue of Sacagawea and other memorializations of Virginia's native peoples, which will be designed with assistance from indigenous people.