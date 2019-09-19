City department honored for free meal program app

Charlottesville Information Technology Department has won a Governor's Technology Award for a recently developed software system.

The IT as Efficiency Driver - Government to Citizen award was presented during the Commonwealth of Virginia Innovative Technology Symposium earlier this month.

The city's Free Meal App was selected.

According to a release, the award recognizes innovative uses of IT to improve citizen access to and service from governmental entities.

Such projects can improve citizens' electronic interaction with the government; promote availability, usability, and /or transparency of information; and increase public awareness and adoption of services.

The Information Technology Department worked with the Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation to develop the app to collect attendance and meal distribution information associated with the free meal program.

The app, which was developed on a game-like design, appealed to children who would sign in for attendance.

It also helps staff by letting them not children who receive meals, add new children to the program, and meet other data requirements.

The release says it includes a management console that helps to streamline reporting to the federal program that pays for the meals.

This is the third Governor's Technology Award the Charlottesville Information Technology Department has received since 2015.