City investigating possible data breach on tax payment site

The city of Charlottesville is investigating after a security flaw was found in an online payment software it used that may have caused a data breach.

According to the city, the flaw was discovered Friday in a vendor's online payment transaction software used on the city's Treasurer's Office page.

It was used by residents paying their real estate and personal property taxes online via the city's website.

The city says this third party payment portal is also used by other localities in Virginia.

Once the city learned about the flaw, the software was disabled and officials say they alerted the responsible vendor.

By Friday afternoon, the city has an alternate secure payment service activated on its site, and that service is currently operating.

Additional research is being conducted concerning the flaw, and the city says it take matters related to the security of its computer systems and the confidential information of employees, residents and customers seriously.

This city says it will work to ensure that its customers are notified once the investigation is finished.

This is not the first time this year there has been a possible data breach involving a city system.

In September, the city learned about a breach that affected nearly 11,000 current and former utility customers whose information may have been exposed by unauthorized access to a city employee's email.