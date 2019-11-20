City of Charlottesville getting snow plows ready for winter

A few snow plows were on the roads in Charlottesville on Wednesday without any snow in the forecast. Crews are preparing for the winter ahead by re-familiarizing themselves with the equipment and roadways.

Truck drivers were going over their routes to re-familiarize themselves with streets and to look for any possible obstructions on the roads like speed bumps or raised manholes.

Milton Morris, one of the drivers, says these dry runs are all about keeping themselves, the trucks and pedestrians safe during a winter storm.

"If there is a hidden curb we don't know about, it could damage the blade and the truck," said Morris. "It will damage the sidewalk itself and anybody nearby could be hit with debris. It's a major safety issue."

There are about 20 to 25 plow trucks in the city with crews working two 12-hour shifts during storms.

Morris says the city typically will wait until the snow accumulates an inch or two before the crews start moving snow off the roadway.

Crew members say there are no significant changes from previous years on how the city conducts snow removal operations.