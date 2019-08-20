City residents can use pickup service for debris removal

Monday evening's stormy weather brought down trees and tree limbs around the area.

Now Charlottesville officials are encouraging residents to take advantage of a service to get rid of the storm debris.

The Large Item Pickup Service can be used to get rid of piles of debris, but it is not a free service.

The city says there is a non-refundable fee for a large item pickup appointment of $35 for the first pickup, $50 for the second, and $100 for the third and any subsequent pickups.

The fee schedule does use a rolling 12-month period, which begins on the date of the initial purchase, so the fee will reset every 12 months.

There is a maximum volume limit per pickup of one dump truckload for a 10-foot by 8-foot by 6-foot truck.

Once a pickup has been scheduled, residents can place debris at the curb for collection, but those who have not made arrangements for a pickup should not do so.

Those who are placing materials for a debris pickup should watch where they place their piles, including not stacking near or leaning debris against trees, utility poles or other structures such as fire hydrants, water meters, backflow prevention devices, or mailboxes.

The city says placing debris near any of these items could make removal difficult and could cause property damage.

Residents should also avoid blocking roadways, driveways and sidewalks.

For more information, contact the Charlottesville Public Works Department at (434) 970-3301, by email at pwinfo@charlottesville.org, or by clicking on the link in the Related Links box.