City sets up alternative numbers for use during upgrading work

City officials say work will take place this week to upgrade the city's telephone systems.

The work will take place Oct. 23 through 27 outside normal business hours.

During this time, some phone lines will intermittently ring as busy, including lines frequently used by customers.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the work will take place between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. and then it will take place all day on Saturday and Sunday.

Even during the work, all emergency calls should continue to go to 911.

The non-emergency number, (434) 970-3280 will not be available at times, which is when people should call the Regional Emergency Communications Center's non-emergency number at (434) 977-9041.

For the fire department, the non-emergency number of (434) 970-3240 will not be available at times. Again, if that happens, people should call the Regional Emergency Communications Center's non-emergency number.

The main number for gas and utilities, (434) 970-3800, may also be unavailable at times, so people are advised to call (434) 293-9164 or 911 in case of an emergency.

For the Charlottesville Area Transit, the main number, (434) 970-3649 will be unavailable at times during the work, so people should call (434) 296-4529 instead.

The city says CAT's automated arrival time telephone line will also be down at times.

Regarding the Department of Social Services, if a person is in imminent danger, officials say call 911.

In order to report possible child abuse, neglect or a foster care emergency, people should use either the Child Protective Services hotline of (800) 552-7096 or (804) 786-8536 for out-of-state callers.

In order to report possible abuse or neglect of an adult, the Adult Protective Services hotline is (888) 832-3858.