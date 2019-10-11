City to begin leaf collection soon

Charlottesville residents can get their leaves collected beginning later this month.

Loose leaf collection will begin Oct. 28, but there are some changes to the program this year.

The city says budgetary and environmental reasons, it will not be distributing bags or picking up leaves that are bagged.

Instead, each neighborhood zone will be visited by a vacuum truck three times during the season.

Residents can rake their leaves to the curb for collection up to three times.

The city says multiple crews will be working around the city, going zone by zone on a rolling basis according to the zone schedule.

Leaves should be raked to the curb by 7 a.m. as close to the first day of scheduled collection for the given zone, and should not be placed there more than three days earlier.

Loose leaves should be placed at the street edge where possible and no vehicles parked on top of them as this can prevent collection and poses a fire hazard.

Some streets in the city will see leaf collection on a weekly basis due to a higher volume of vehicular and pedestrian traffic as well as space constraints for curbside placement.

For people who still wish to bag their leaves, they can drop off the bags at 1505 Avon Street Extended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays from Oct. 28 to Jan. 31.

The city is also testing a text-alert system through which residents can sign up for information and reminders about the schedule for their home. The texts will also include schedule changes that are caused by inclement weather.

In order to sign up for the text alert pilot program, text your street address to (434) 771-0251.

For more information, call (434) 970-3830 or click on the link in the Related Links box.