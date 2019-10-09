Civil rights restored for thousands of Virginians

Since January of 2018, more than 22,200 Virginians have had their civil rights restored.

Governor Ralph Northam made the announcement Wednesday.

These Virginia residents had previously been convicted of a felony, which took away their right to vote, serve on a jury, run for public office or become a notary public.

"Virginia remains one of the few states in the nation that permanently strip individuals of their civil rights after a felony conviction," said Northam. "I'm proud to use my executive clemency power to restore those rights to Virginians who have completed their sentences and returned to their communities seeking a second chance. This is about doing what is fair and right, and is an important part of our ongoing work to build a stronger, more accessible, and more inclusive Commonwealth."

In February, Northam had said these rights were restored to more than 10,000 former felons since the start of his administration, which was more than any other governor prior to Terry McAuliffe.

