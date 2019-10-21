Civilian Review Board debated by City Council

The Charlottesville City Council spent several hours working on the new Police Civilian Review Board Monday. Councilors did not vote, instead will make a few revisions to the ordinance and visit it again next month.

The big takeaways from the meeting: The executive director will be hired by the city manager and two members of the Civilian Review Board. Current councilors wanted to make sure they were the ones to appoint the first members of the board, and would likely do it by mid-December. The CRB would also have it's own attorney to avoid a conflict of interest with the police department.

City staff will work on the ordinance, and hopefully have it ready for the next meeting.