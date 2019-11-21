Clark Elementary students work with UVA engineering students

Some Clark Elementary School kids got the chance to be superheroes at the University of Virginia on Thursday.

The Clark students were interacting with five designs, built by first-year UVA engineering and upper-class design students, to challenge the children to work together and solve problems.

The educational exhibits are built to make the kids use their minds and bodies.

One arctic design helped the kids rescue some caged birds.

Professor Reid Bailey explains how it works, saying the kids had to guide each other down the correct path and the correct path is the one where the answers are connected to the questions from the iceberg before.

He added, "So they are having to talk to each other and communicate and then at the very end, they are able to rescue the penguins."

Bailey says he has been partnering with Clark Elementary for the past several years to help expose the young students to the fun of designing and engineering.

He also says he'll bring his exhibits to any local group that works with young children.