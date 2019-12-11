Clinical trial looking at using focused ultrasound on metastatic cancer tumors

A clinical study is underway to see how focused ultrasound may be used to treat certain metastatic cancers.

The University of Virginia has opened the trial to assess the safety of the treatment of advanced solid tumors within the body.

According to a release, researchers will investigate patients' immune response in tumor tissue following focused ultrasound ablation.

This treatment can be used by itself or in combination with a cancer immunotherapy drug called PD-1 antibody blockade, which has also been proven as an effective treatment for various forms of skin, lung, renal and other cancers, or with topical imiquimod, which can be used to enhance immune-related responses to skin tumors.

The release adds that current clinical data supports the benefits of focused ultrasound ablation of certain tumors and these effects may be mediated in part by the enhancement of anti-tumor immune responses.

"We believe that when used in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, focused ultrasound will optimize the body's immune response to solid tumors," Said study sponsor Craig L. Slingluff, Jr., MD, the director of the UVA Cancer Center Human Immune Therapy Center. "Because focused ultrasound is noninvasive and has low toxicity, we will be able to recruit patients from a wide health range."

The release says that while PD-1 antibody blockades have been successful in treating a range of tumors, they still tend to fail in 70 to 80 percent of patients, so this study will let researchers see if the addition of focused ultrasound ablation will improve patients' immune response.

"We are hopeful that the changes in the immune environment induced by focused ultrasound at the tumor site may bolster the systemic immune response, resulting in not only an effect at the tumor but also treatment benefit at distance sites," said principal investigator Lynn Dengel, MD, a surgical oncologist at UVA Health.

Patients interested in enrolling in this clinical trial can learn more about eligibility by clicking on the link in the Related Links box and search for the identifier NCT04116320.