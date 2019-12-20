Coast Guard unit returns home for the holidays

Updated: Fri 4:41 AM, Dec 20, 2019

BUZZARD BAY, Mass. (WBZ/CNN) - After nine months, United States Coast Guard Security Unit 301 took one more march to symbolize the end of their deployment.

A Coast Guard unit returns home just in time for the holidays. (Source: WBZ, CNN)

Less than a week before Christmas, families were waiting to reunite with their loved ones who had been serving overseas.

“It feels good. It’s been a long nine months and it’s good to come back and have somebody waiting for me. It doesn’t get much sweeter than that,” Peter O’Donnell said.

The unit provided anti-terrorist force protection and coastal defense for various missions.

Copyright 2019 WBZ via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
