Coaster Cycles helps UVA be more sustainabile

Coaster Cycles is trying out having its electric cargo bikes at the University of Virginia in a year-long pilot program.

The electric bike has a trailer connected to it so that things can be transported without a vehicle. The UVA Facilities Management Fleet is the first to try it out at the school.

Tim Andrus, a gardener for Facilities Management, said he has enjoyed using the new Coaster Cycles electric bike while he works.

"It really helps us to get our job done efficiently, easily, and quietly," said Andrus.

In a pilot with UVA that started in August, Coaster Cycles is testing out the ways the cargo bikes can be used on a university campus.

"We've used it to tote tools around,” said Andrus. “We've had several flats of annual plants like violas that we toted around in the gardens to get to one place from another where we're planting them."

Mike Duffy, the transportation operations and fleet manager for UVA Facilities Management, said this bike could help them reach their sustainability goal.

"We view this bicycle as one possible solution to reduce our emissions,” said Duffy, “to remove vehicles from the road, to reduce noise pollution, and still allow staff to be able to transport their tools and materials for the production of work."

He reached out to Coaster in order to achieve this, and it was only natural that the UVA alum and chief marketing officer for Coaster Cycles, Michael Culver, took the opportunity to partner with the University.

"We were very very excited about all their leadership on a sustainability front as a university,” said Culver, “and I was frankly very proud as an alum as well."

Manufactured in Montana, the company provides cargo bikes for businesses all over the country, including Starbucks, and would eventually like the bikes to be used by UVA students and other businesses around Charlottesville.

"Ultimately, the Coaster offers the flexibility of a car and the functionality and freedom of a bike,” said Culver. “And that can be used and configured for passengers, for delivery, going to the grocery, and as Starbucks does, setting up coffee stands. It has a wide range of use."

The UVA Facilities Management Fleet earned the Sustainable Fleet Accreditation earlier this year from the National Association of Fleet Administrators. It is the first university fleet in Virginia to be recognized for its sustainability efforts and is very proud to maintain it with the help of Coaster Cycles.