Cold forecast cancels I-64 bridge project

Updated: Wed 10:50 AM, Oct 30, 2019

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A project on Interstate 64 that was supposed to take place this weekend has been canceled.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the work on the westbound bridge over Scottsville Road in Albemarle County was supposed to begin on Friday.

The state agency says the work is temperature sensitive, which means the forecast for cold low temperatures through the weekend are too cold for the work to be completed.

At this time, there is no word on when the project will take place, but VDOT says future weekend lane closures will be announced beforehand.

 
