Cold forecast cancels I-64 bridge project

A project on Interstate 64 that was supposed to take place this weekend has been canceled.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the work on the westbound bridge over Scottsville Road in Albemarle County was supposed to begin on Friday.

The state agency says the work is temperature sensitive, which means the forecast for cold low temperatures through the weekend are too cold for the work to be completed.

At this time, there is no word on when the project will take place, but VDOT says future weekend lane closures will be announced beforehand.