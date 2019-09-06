Collecting funds for Red Cross Disaster Relief efforts

Companies and organizations are announcing ways to help the people affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Among those is Food Lion, which is inviting customers to make in-store donations to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief efforts.

More than 1,000 Food Lion locations will be accepting donations at checkout.

People who wish to make a donation can round their order up to the nearest dollar or donate any amount they choose, and Food Lion will give 100 percent of all funds raised through Sept. 20 to support the Red Cross and help people impacted by disasters like Dorian.

There are multiple Food Lion locations in the area, including Mill Creek Drive, Fifth Street SW, Riverbend Drive, Branchlands Boulevard, Turkeysag Trail, Timberwood Boulevard, Scottsville Center, and Cedar Grove Road.