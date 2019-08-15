Come to tea with American Girl and Elizabeth Monroe

American Girl doll fans will want to go to James Monroe's Highland next weekend.

The presidential home will be hosting an American Girl Tea on Aug. 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their doll and a picnic blanket so they can participate in craft activities, American Girl trivia, and tea and refreshments with first lady Elizabeth Monroe.

“We are excited to offer the American Girl Tea with Elizabeth Monroe for its fourth year,” said Education Programs Manager, Nancy Stetz. “Historic letters show that playing with dolls was a favorite past time for the Monroe children and it's fun to see that tradition continue through this event.”

Highland recommends participants be between the ages of six and 12. Admission is $5 for participants and $5 for adult chaperones.

Accompanying siblings under the age of six and Monroe's Farm Friends get in for free.

All participants must be accompanied by an adult.

