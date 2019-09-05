Commercial hazardous waste collection day announced

Local businesses that need to dispose of commercial hazardous waste will get to do so later this month, but they must pre-register.

The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority will host its commercial hazardous waste collection on Sept. 26 at the Ivy Materials Utilization Center on Dick Woods Road.

Qualifying businesses need to register for an appointment by Sept. 16 and there is a fee involved.

This event is only open to qualifying Albemarle County and Charlottesville commercial establishments as defined by federal law.

Such businesses can generate no more than 100 kilograms of hazardous waste in a month, generate no more than one kilogram of acutely hazardous waste in a month, and not store more than 1,000 kilograms of hazardous waste.

Businesses can contact Scott Shaw at MXI Environmental to register by calling (540) 818-4261 or by sending an email to scotts@mxiinc.com.

RSWA also recently announced its household hazardous waste and bulky waste amnesty days.

