Committee selects six finalists in effort to rename Cale Elementary

Six names have been proposed as the new name of Cale Elementary School.

The Cale Community Advisory Committee held its first meeting since the Albemarle County School Board voted to change the school's name on Wednesday.

Members considered nearly 550 suggestions and narrowed the list down to six of those: Avon, Avon Ridge, Biscuit Run, Mill Creek, Mountain View or Southside.

The committee will be meeting again on Dec. 10 at Cal to get public feedback on these six suggested names.

Its final meeting will then take place Jan. 8 when members are expected to agree on a final recommendation that will be given to Superintendent Dr. Matthew Haas. Haas will then present that recommendation to the school board.

"I want to express the appreciation of our entire committee for the robust responses we received over the past several weeks to our cal for suggested names," said Dennis Rooker, the chair of the advisory committee.

He said suggestions came in through a community online survey, email, a suggestion box at Cale Elementary, and during the Wednesday meeting.

According to a release from Albemarle County Public Schools, nearly two out of three respondents to the online survey said they were well-informed about the entire renaming process and had followed it as it unfolded during the past several months.

It adds almost six in ten respondents opted to have the new name reflect the school's location when given the choice of that, the school's values or general themes.

Last month, the committee announced it would not consider any name suggestions that were for a person due to the length of time that would be required to research a person's history and role in the community.

The release says Southside Elementary was the original name proposed for the school when it was first built but it was renamed for Paul Cale, a former superintendent for the division in the mid-20th century.

Rooker says the committee has been impressed by the thought that was put into the names offered by the community.

"A perfect example was what [we] heard from a fourth-grade teacher at the school," he said. "She talked about how she used the renaming opportunity in her class as a history lesson about the school's location and the surrounding neighborhood communities."

The committee expects to hear from parents. schools and community members at its meeting on Dec. 10, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the school's cafeteria.