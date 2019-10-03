Commonwealth of Virginia Campaign kicks off for 22nd year

For the 22nd year, state employees can donate to help charities across Virginia.

Governor Ralph Northam kicked off the 22nd annual Commonwealth of Virginia campaign this week.

Last year, the campaign raised $2.7 million and helped more than 1,000 participating charities.

According to a release, there are several changes to the campaign this year, including a new website.

"From making donations to volunteering in their communities, our state workforce does a tremendous job of supporting Virginia charities and making our Commonwealth a better place for everyone," said Northam. "Every day, in every part of our Commonwealth, there are Virginians in need, and we are grateful to the state employees who respond so generously to the CVC campaign each year."

Over the years, donations from state employees have helped children, adults and veterans across Virginia, including many in need of permanent housing and facing food insecurity.

The release says donations have also helped provide resources to programs to help animals and protect the environment.

During a kickoff event, awards were presented for the student CVC art contest, including the best in show grand prize winner, which is being used on the campaign's poster.

That artist came from Skyline Middle School in Harrisonburg.

Artists were also recognized at the high, middle and primary school levels with winners from Westmoreland County, Portsmouth, Cumberland County, Prince William County, Fairfax, Virginia Beach, and Frederick County.