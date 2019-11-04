Community Job Fair coming up

One of the largest job fairs in the area is coming up on Wednesday.

The Greater Charlottesville Community Job Fair will take place at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church on Rio Road East from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Several employers will have representatives on hand to talk to job seekers about open positions in a variety of fields, including administrative assistants, guest services, marketing, information technology, retail, CDL drivers, heavy equipment operators, hospitality and more.

The event is free to attend for job seekers, who are advised to come dressed to interview and bring copies of their resume.

Registration is not required, but people who are interested in doing so by clicking on the link in the Related Links box.