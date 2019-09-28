Community celebrates 275th anniversary of Albemarle founding

People from the Albemarle County community came out to the baseball field near the county office building Saturday to celebrate the county's 275th anniversary.

The event featured exhibits including fire trucks, police cars, and CATEC's Technical Eats food truck.

Different organizations and towns within the county were also represented during the event, including Scottsville.

Scottsville was the original seed of Albemarle County when it was founded in 1744.

Laura Mellusi, the vice mayor of Scottsville, loves that she can call Scottsville and Albemarle County her home.

"I'm a big advocate of small towns," Mellusi said. "I met my husband and raised my family there and enjoy supporting the businesses, the arts, and the natural environment within the area."