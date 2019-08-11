Community holds candlelight vigil ahead of Aug. 12 anniversary

A group of local anti-racist activists held a candlelight vigil on the Downtown Mall Sunday night to reclaim the space where the violent Unite the Right rally happened two years ago.

Courtesy: Kristen Finn

The group marched through downtown Charlottesville and ended at the new mural honoring local activists.

Nancy Carpenter was part of the candlelight vigil and has a simple message for the community about this year's two-year anniversary of Aug. 12, 2017.

"I want to be a peaceful remembrance of the terrorism that my community experienced two years ago," Carpenter said. "We do not forget the people who lost their lives and hurt. We also show that we can move forward and love and unity."

The group also hopes to continue working to create what they call, " A beloved community here in Charlottesville."