Community invited to annual Chamber of Commerce dinner

The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is preparing to celebrate a year of business and civic leadership.

It will be holding its annual dinner on Nov. 14 at the University of Virginia Inn at Darden, and the community is invited to attend.

Hundreds of businesses and civic leaders will be present to celebrate the year's achievements and look ahead to the future.

Chamber President and CEO Elizabeth Cromwell will be unveiling plans for the coming year.

"As our board intended, and with the help of our Partners in Trust, we have begun to make the chamber the central organization that local enterprises look to as a partner to help them achieve success," said Pete Caramanis, the chairman of the chamber's Board of Directors. "Our community can accomplish so much when success is not about who gets the credit, and the chamber is leading the way guided by that principle."

The keynote address will be given by William J. Antholis, the director and CEO of the Miller Center and former director of international economic affairs for the National Security Council.

During the dinner, the chamber will also be presenting two of its awards to local individuals.

Those awards are the Paul Goodloe McIntire Citizenship Award and the Christopher Lee Small Business Person of the Year Award.

For the Citizenship Award, the recipient does not need to be a member of the chamber, while the recipient of the Small Business Person of the Year Award does need to be a member.

The chamber is currently accepting nominations for these awards through Oct. 2.

