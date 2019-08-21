Community invited to apply for Citizens' Police Academy

The Albemarle County Police Department is inviting Albemarle County community members to participate in the Citizens’ Police Academy this fall. Classes will take place every Monday evening from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Sept. 9 through Oct. 28 at the Albemarle County Police Department.

The Academy focuses on developing strong partnerships through education and interaction with subject matter experts.

The 8-week course includes learning about the different agency departments, divisions and teams, how crime scene investigations are conducted and evidence collected, and talking about trends noticed within the community. The K-9 Unit will also introduce their dogs. Citizens will get to know the officers and commanders who serve the community.

Those interested in learning more or submitting an application are encouraged to contact First Sergeant Tim Seitz at seitzt@albemarle.org. All applicants will need to fill out a brief questionnaire and undergo a limited background investigation.

Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 28.

