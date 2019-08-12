Community members pay respects at Heather Heyer memorial

Several people left flowers, wrote new messages of hope, and created new signs, including Aaliyah Jones and Kenny Winston, at the memorial to Heather Heyer.

Jones and Winston also visited the memorial to pray for their friend.

"Heather was a humble person," Jones said. "She was outgoing."

Jones was a couple of blocks away from Fourth Street when the car attack that claimed Heyer's life happened.

Two years after Heyer's death, Jones said it brings back a lot of emotions for her.

"It's strange, it's different. It doesn't feel the same," she said.

Jones and Winston wrote chalk messages on the memorial to bring Heyer's message to the community.

"People need to be strong cause Heather would want us to be strong and show our emotions in a good way," Winston said.

As Jones reflects on the two-year anniversary, she hopes Heyer's memorial will inspire the community to keep going.

"We out here supporting whatever positivity needs to be pushed forward to try to bring peace to Charlottesville," Jones said.

She also said she'll never forget Heyer's spirit and hopes the Charlottesville community always remembers it.

"Her spirit that lives within her. That's what made Heather," Jones said. "That's what people see in her was her spirit. And her spirit was a humble spirit, her spirit was full of happiness."