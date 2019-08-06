Community pitches in toward new wheelchair for city school employee

Ralph Taylor has been working part-time with children in the after-school program at Burnley Moran Elementary School for 24 years. Now, the community wants to help give back to him with $3,000 toward a new chair.

Taylor said he can't believe the outpour of support he has gotten.

"I read what a little boy that donated $5 towards my chair, and I was just so tickled to death,” said Taylor. “And I just thank everybody who pitched in and helped me with my chair."

A coworker of his at the school started the GoFundMe for the new wheelchair and within a few days, it was only a couple hundred short of its goal and steadily rising.

"God has been so good and he brought the people to me to help me out,” said Taylor.

However, he would not have needed help raising this money if he was still receiving Social Security Disability Benefits. In spring of 2018, the Social Security office stopped his checks because of a month that he was paid $98 over the threshold in 2012 working at the school.

"They took my Social Security away because they said I was making a little bit more than I was making,” said Taylor.

Taylor's family took this decision to Administrative Law Judge Stephanie Nagel who determined Taylor's expenses that allow him to work in the first place were not factored into the decision to cut off his checks, including out-of-pocket medical costs and wheelchair transportation.

Even after the judge's decision, the appeal process is still ongoing, leaving Taylor struggling for money, especially since he does not work at the school during the summer break.

"I had to do a reverse mortgage,” said Taylor. “If I didn't do that, I would probably lose my house."

Everyone's willingness to help has given Taylor one less thing to worry about so he can focus on what's important to him, the kids.

"I would just like to thank everybody and thank God for blessing me, and I'm just ready to get it and go back to work,” said Taylor.

Medicare will be paying for the other 80 percent of Taylor's new wheelchair. The new wheelchair will give him better neck support, which he said will allow him to keep working for another 24 years.

The GoFundMe is listed in the Related Links box.