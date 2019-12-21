Community remembers Tess Majors

St. Anne's-Belfield School held a celebration of life for STAB alum, Tess Majors, on Saturday.

Majors, an 18-year-old student at Barnard College, was stabbed to death in New York City on Dec. 11.

Over 1,200 people attended the private event, including family, friends and faculty from STAB.

People got the chance to pay their respects to Majors and her friends play music in her memory.

"Today Tess is alive in those people and places where she dragged up so many hills to become more proximate versions of who and what she thought they ought to be," said David Lourie.

"Our world was shattered and disordered but I'd think Tess would look down to us, extend a hand, and maybe with a roll of the eyes and say it’s okay to cry, but get up you weirdo, dust yourself off, quit your whining, jump up and down and dance," said David Smith.