Company accused of exploiting immigrants who need bail

(Source: MGN)
By  | 
Updated: Fri 5:38 PM, Aug 16, 2019

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) -- A Virginia company is facing a lawsuit accusing it of exploiting detained immigrants by charging them excessive fees to facilitate their release on bail.

The lawsuit filed last week in Rockingham County accuses Verona-based Libre by Nexus of fraud and violating Virginia's consumer-protection laws. It says immigrants desperate to be released from detention paid Nexus thousands of dollars and agreed to onerous GPS monitoring imposed by the company.

The lawsuit filed by the Falls Church-based Legal Aid Justice Center says Nexus' business model seeks to evade regulations imposed on bail companies that would bar it from engaging in many of its practices.

Nexus President Mike Donovan defended his company Thursday at a news conference. He said tens of thousands of immigrants would otherwise be jailed without his company's services.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus