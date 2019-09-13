Condoleezzaa Rice and Philip Zelikow talk about new book at UVA

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Professor Phillip Zelikow of the University of Virginia Miller Center spoke at UVA Thursday about their experience in national security and their recently published book.

Rice and Zelikow released their book, "To Build a Better World: Choices to End the Cold War and Create a Global Commonwealth," at a time when the world could learn a lot from their experience in national security.

"How did we get through the last great global crisis,” said Zelikow, “because I think there's some worry we're heading to another big crisis in the global system."

Zelikow worked together with Rice under former President George H.W. Bush in ending the Cold War over 30 years ago. He said America ended the tense time through principals, being practical, and through partnerships.

"All of the changes that happened that we described kind of step by step are all done through a variety of partnerships with other countries,” said Zelikow. “No one country or one party had the agenda."

Zelikow said we should use those same tactics today.

"Our system rebooted, we developed answers, but you build that confidence by accomplishing things,” said Zelikow. “You don't build that confidence by bragging about how great you are. You build it step by step by actually being able to put accomplishments on the board and then that creates some positive momentum."

Zelikow said the current tariff issues with China are not comparable to the start of the Cold War and he does not believe it will lead to another one.

Condoleezza Rice did not do an interview with reporters.