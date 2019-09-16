Confederate statues vandalized

The Confederate statues in downtown Charlottesville were vandalized late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Both the statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson were spraypainted with the year 1619. That's the year the first ship carrying enslaved Africans arrived in Virginia.

The vandalism comes days after a Charlottesville judge ruled that the city must pay plaintiffs' attorneys fees and litigation costs in the lawsuit over the monuments.

The city's parks and rec department cleaned the Lee statue by late morning. The graffiti remained on the Jackson statue at lunchtime on Monday.

Charlottesville Police Department spokesperson Tyler Hawn says vandalizing the statues can be either a misdemeanor or a felony offense, depending on the extent of the damage.

Hawn said police have no suspects.