Confusion surrounding downtown traffic direction flip

Wednesday was the first day 1st St. S and 2nd St. SW in downtown Charlottesville switched directions.

Kiara Croswell, a cashier at Modern Nosh, said the direction change came unexpectedly and will take some getting used to after being the way it was for decades.

"It's been very interesting to watch from the sidelines all day," said Croswell.

Modern Nosh is across from the intersection of 2nd St. SW and Water St. where the one way has been switched to go north towards the downtown mall. Croswell said they have been watching people go the wrong way all day from their restaurant.

"There should have been signs weeks before,” said Croswell. “While they were doing construction on it and just changing the road sings there should have been somebody directing traffic. There was nobody directing traffic whatsoever."

People who have been used to turning south on the road kept missing the new street paint, “One Way,” and “Do Not Enter” signs.

"Especially Charlottesville natives, we've been going up the same road for forever and to just switch it up on us randomly,” said Croswell. “It's not safe."

1st St. S was also reversed to point south away from the Downtown Mall. Charlottesville Communications Director, Brian Wheeler, said this is part of a six-month pilot.

"The city responded to a citizen request to add a free trolly stop on South St. at Midway Manor,” said Wheeler. “That's to allow the free trolly to come down South street and then cut across the Downtown Mall via 2nd St."

Wheeler said the city understands people will have to adjust to the change.

"Fortunately it's not a high-speed part of the city so we think people will be able to see and avoid collisions," said Wheeler.

Croswell said after more people know about the switch they will have to wait and see how well it really works.

"We're not exactly sure how that's going to impact people seeing businesses, especially down this street now,” said Croswell. “Time is going to have to tell."

Wheeler said the city is open for any feedback throughout these next six months.