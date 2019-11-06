Consolvo and Smith win their elections

Independents Edwin Consolvo and Steve Smith won their respective campaign races in Greene County on Tuesday night.

Consolvo defeated Matthew Hardin to win the Commonwealth's Attorney position.

Steve Smith defeated Billy Wade and Kenneth Collier to keep his position as the Greene County Sheriff for a third term.

Both of them celebrated their wins at the Blue Ridge Cafe in Ruckersville with friends, family and supporters.

Consolvo said he is thankful to Greene County for electing him to his new position.

"I have to say that I owe it to Sheriff Smith for his endorsement, for his encouragement with the run, the citizens of Greene County for all of their outreach and encouragement as the campaign progressed and I just want to thank them for their support," said Consolvo.

Smith said he is excited to begin his third term as the county's sheriff.

"I just want to thank everybody for their support and the people that didn't support us this time, I hope to gain your support next time, I'll do everything I can to do that," said Smith.

Smith said he believes Wade ran a fair campaign and he plans on reaching out to him.

Consolvo said he plans on reaching out to Hardin so he can smoothly transition into his new position in January.

Consolvo said he will be working with the Greene County Sheriff's Office on cases that start in 2020 over the coming weeks.