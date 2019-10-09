Construction update for entrepreneur center

Construction is underway for the Center of Developing Entrepreneurs, or CODE, at the west entrance of the Downtown Mall.

CODE is described as an innovative development promoting commercial, social and environmental well-being, featuring flexible space alternatives for local businesses and non-profit organizations.

The site used to be home to the Main Street Arena.

Now, the new building will be a home for local businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Currently, there is a massive hole to set the foundation for the nine-story building.

Developers working on the project hope to see progress on the building within the next few months.

"I think over the next few months, people will start to say 'wow' look at this thing start to come out of the ground,” said CSH Development President Andrew Boninti.

One of the goals for this project is to provide a co-working space for Charlottesville.

Developers say the ground floor will feature a pedestrian connection between the Mall and Water Street as well as the lobby and the co-working space. The second floor will consist of co-working and collaborative spaces, including a large indoor auditorium. The auditorium will serve as a venue to host both public and private events.

The nearly one-acre office space will be adjacent to the Vinegar Hill Park and the Omni Hotel.

The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021.