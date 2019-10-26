Contest aims to document the 2019 Commemoration of 1619

This year, Virginia has been holding a statewide campaign to commemorate key events that occurred in the then-colony of Virginia in 1619.

American Evolution has also now launched a photography contest called “American Evolution 2019 Reflections.”

According to a release, the goals of the contest include collecting photographs and their background stories documenting the important and historic impact of the 2019 Commemorative year, sharing real-life images of participants engaging in the commemoration events and initiatives, and expressing what the commemoration meant to individuals.

“Photos submitted to the American Evolution 2019 Reflections photography contest will serve as long-term representation of what the 2019 commemorative year means to so many people across the Commonwealth,” said Kathy Spangler, the executive director of the 2019 Commemoration. “Ensuring the historical meaning behind the events these photos document is not forgotten is imperative in keeping the authentic conversation about 1619 alive for generations to come.”

All of the images that are submitted, and the stories that accompany them, will be permanently housed in the 2019 Commemoration library where people will be able to see them.

Entries need to be submitted in digital format online by Jan. 5 and the winners will be announced on Jan. 24.

There will be three categories, each offering a $3,000 award to the winner. Those categories are professional photographers age 18 and up, professional organizations including commemoration partners, and amateurs age and up.

In order to be eligible, the images must be taken during the 2019 Commemorative calendar year, between Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2019.

For more information as well as the rules and guidelines for the contest, click on the link in the Related Links box.