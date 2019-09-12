Contractor being fined for not hiring enough black-owned firms

By  | 
Posted:

BALTIMORE (AP) -- The city of Baltimore is fining a construction contractor $40,000 for failing to turn enough work over to black-owned firms.

The Baltimore Sun reports it's the first time the city has penalized a contractor for not meeting minority contracting goals requiring them to send a certain amount of work to firms owned by racial minorities and women.

Virginia-based sewer company AM-Liner won an $11 million city contract in 2014, but a black business owner accused an AM-Liner employee of using a racial slur during a meeting that year. He pulled his utilities firm out of the deal, and AM-Liner reportedly failed to hire another black-owned company in its place.

An AM-Liner attorney disputed the accusations and said Baltimore delayed bringing the incident to their attention, preventing them from investigating.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus