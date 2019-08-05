Controversial video causes Charlottesville to trend on Twitter

Charlottesville was trending on Twitter on Monday following the release of a new controversial video entitled, "The Charlottesville Lie."

The video shows CNN political commentator Steve Cortes, in partnership with PragerU, explaining President Donald Trump's 2017 comment that there were "very fine people on both sides" of the Unite the Right rally.

Cortes accuses national media outlets of journalistic malfeasance as a result of their reporting that Trump had referred to the white supremacists as "very fine people."

University of Virginia Center for Politics' Director Larry Sabato said regardless of direction, Trump needs to realize the weight of his words.

"It's a reminder that presidential words really matter. What we say doesn't really matter that much, but what a President says matters a lot. That's why most presidents, prior to Donald Trump, have tried to be careful with their language. Because it does have such an impact," said Sabato.

He went on to say he does believe Cortes and PragerU accomplished their goal of reinforcing the Trump base by bringing this issue back into the national spotlight.

The video's release came one week before the two-year anniversary of the Aug. 12 events in Charlottesville.