Council approves bylaws for Police Civilian Review Board

After a confusing discussion, the Charlottesville City Council approved the bylaws for the Police Civilian Review Board Monday.

It was a four to one vote, with Wes Bellamy as the only “no” vote.

Councilors went back and forth over amendments to the ordinance before officially approving the bylaws that will establish the CRB.

They voted to hire an executive director of the board who will be required to report to City Council. The director will then decide whether or not an auditor for the board is needed. Councilor Kathy Galvin explained.

"If that executive director feels that we need a full-time employee that is an auditor on staff, that then can get fed into the fiscal year's budgeting for fiscal year 2021."

The position of the auditor caused the most strife among people in the crowd against the councilors. In the draft of the bylaws of the former initial CRB, they required an auditor. Rosia Parker, a member of the former board, said she is disappointed in Council’s decision to hold off on an auditor for now.

"As a community how can we trust what's going on in the local government when there's no data for us to be able to understand what's going on,” said Parker. “So I still feel that they shamed us."

City manager, Tarron Richardson, will be the one to hire the CRB executive director.

Galvin said members of the new CRB must be seated before an executive director is hired. Council hopes to appoint members by the last city council meeting of this current council which will be December 16th.