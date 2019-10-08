Council gives City Attorney power to appeal statue lawsuit

A decision in Monday's Charlottesville City Council meeting could drag out an ongoing lawsuit concerning two Confederate statues in downtown parks.

The council voted unanimously to give the City Attorney the power to appeal the results of the trial.

Last month, a Charlottesville judge rules the statues are war monuments, which are protected by state law, and the plaintiffs are entitled to attorney's fees.

The exact amount of those fees has not yet been determined, though a final decision is expected to come out next week.

The lawsuit was filed following a 2017 vote by the Charlottesville City Council to remove the statues from the parks.