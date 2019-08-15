Counter-protester sues city, officials over Aug. 12

A local activist who was a counter-protester on Aug. 12, 2017 during the Unite the Right rally is suing the City of Charlottesville, two former city officials, and several Charlottesville Police Department officers for failing to protect her on Aug. 12.

Tanesha Hudson filed her lawsuit in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Monday, before the two-year statute of limitations was reached.

Hudson's suit alleges that former City Manager Maurice Jones and former Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas failed to recognize that Market Street Park was too small for the Unite the Right rally.

It also alleges that several city police officers did not intervene in the violence against her despite her direct requests for assistance.

Hudson is representing herself and is requesting $400,000.