County to fully implement body cams for police officers

A new bill in North Carolina proposes that city councils, county commissioners, citizen review boards should be able to see police body cam videos without a judge's consent. (Source: VIEVU / YouTube/ MGN)
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) -- Virginia's most populous jurisdiction is outfitting its police officers throughout the county with body-worn cameras.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a plan Tuesday to issue more than 1,200 cameras across the county over the next three years.

Tuesday's vote follows a pilot program last year limited to three district stations. A team from American University issued a favorable report on the pilot program.

It will cost nearly $11 million over three years to fully implement the program.

County officials say the cameras will promote transparency and build trust with the community.

 
