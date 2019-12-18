Court: Obamacare ‘individual mandate’ unconstitutional

A federal appeals court declares that the “individual mandate" of former President Obama’s health care law is invalid and other parts of the law need further review.

Wednesday’s 2-1 ruling was handed down by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

The court reached no decision on the big issue of how much the Affordable Care Act can stand without the insurance mandate.

It may still be that none of the ACA is severable from the individual mandate, even after this inquiry is concluded.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.