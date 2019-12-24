Crash briefly closed part of Fifth Street

By  | 
Posted:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A two-vehicle crash blocked part of Fifth Street in Charlottesville for a time on Tuesday evening.

According to Charlottesville Police Department officers on the scene, the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. near the intersection with Harris Road.

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one car was heading south on Fifth Street when another car tried to make a left turn onto Harris Road.

An officer says it does not appear that alcohol was involved in the crash.

Southbound Fifth Street was blocked for about an hour.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus