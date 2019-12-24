Crash briefly closed part of Fifth Street

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A two-vehicle crash blocked part of Fifth Street in Charlottesville for a time on Tuesday evening.
According to Charlottesville Police Department officers on the scene, the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. near the intersection with Harris Road.
Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say one car was heading south on Fifth Street when another car tried to make a left turn onto Harris Road.
An officer says it does not appear that alcohol was involved in the crash.
Southbound Fifth Street was blocked for about an hour.