Crash briefly closed part of Fifth Street

A two-vehicle crash blocked part of Fifth Street in Charlottesville for a time on Tuesday evening.

According to Charlottesville Police Department officers on the scene, the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. near the intersection with Harris Road.

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one car was heading south on Fifth Street when another car tried to make a left turn onto Harris Road.

An officer says it does not appear that alcohol was involved in the crash.

Southbound Fifth Street was blocked for about an hour.