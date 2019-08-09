Crash involving VSP trooper in Lovingston under investigation

An investigation is underway following a Nelson County crash involving a Virginia State Police trooper.

Police say the crash occurred around 10:45 a.m. when the trooper, heading south on Route 29, tried to stop a person who ran a red light immediately in front of the trooper's vehicle.

According to police, the trooper was approaching the intersection with Front Street in Lovingston.

The southbound vehicle in front of the trooper did not stop when the stoplight turned red, so the trooper activated his lights and sirens and was going through the intersection after the vehicle.

At that time, a 2015 Chrysler 500 heading west on Front Street went through the intersection and hit the trooper's marked vehicle in the side.

The VSP trooper was taken to the University of Virginia Health System for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as 80-year-old Robert O. Banks of Shipman, was not hurt.

Both the trooper and Banks were wearing their seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

At this time, there is no word on any charges.