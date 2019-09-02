Creating First Responders Day in Virginia

Sept. 11, 2019 and every Sept. 11 in the future will be marked as First Responders Day in Virginia.

This is due to a Virginia House Joint Resolution, which was introduced during the General Assembly session.

According to a release from the Virginia Department of Fire Programs, public safety agencies, associations and organizations that work with first responders are encouraged to observe the day of remembrance with community activities and events.

The resolution lists various first responders, including 911 dispatchers, law enforcement officers, professional and volunteer firefighters, professional and volunteer emergency medical services personnel, emergency management professionals, search and rescue teams, rescue pilots and divers, the Virginia National Guard, and members of other organizations in the public safety sector.

The designation also aims to raise awareness about first responders and all they do.

Events held for the day can be promoted using the hashtag #VAFirstResponderDay.

Organizations are encouraged to observe a moment of silence for the victims and first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 as well as host events such as fundraisers or walk/runs.

For more information on Resolution 646, click on the link in the Related Links box.