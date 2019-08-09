Crew to replace temporary patches over recent pipe replacement projects

By  | 
Posted:

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Parts of two Albemarle County roads will be resurfaced beginning on Sunday night.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says a contractor will be working in areas where other crews recently replaced pipes.

The crew will mill the temporary patches that were put in over the replaced pipes and put down a smoother riding surface.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, there will be alternating lane closures on Ivy Road near Tilman Road in western Albemarle County.

That work should be finished by 1 a.m.

Then the contractor will be patching several areas on Georgetown Road between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday.

Overnight and early morning drivers should expect alternating lane closures on Georgetown Road during this time.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus