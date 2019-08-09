Crew to replace temporary patches over recent pipe replacement projects

Parts of two Albemarle County roads will be resurfaced beginning on Sunday night.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says a contractor will be working in areas where other crews recently replaced pipes.

The crew will mill the temporary patches that were put in over the replaced pipes and put down a smoother riding surface.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, there will be alternating lane closures on Ivy Road near Tilman Road in western Albemarle County.

That work should be finished by 1 a.m.

Then the contractor will be patching several areas on Georgetown Road between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday.

Overnight and early morning drivers should expect alternating lane closures on Georgetown Road during this time.