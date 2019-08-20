Crime commission hearing public testimony on gun bills

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Members of the public and interest groups are expected to testify during a hearing before a Virginia commission tasked with studying gun safety proposals following a mass shooting that left 12 people dead in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia State Crime Commission is scheduled to meet Tuesday for a second day to hear testimony and review bills introduced during a special legislative session in July.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam called the special session after a city employee opened fire in a Virginia Beach municipal complex May 31.

Northam proposed universal background checks, a red flag law and other measures. The Republican-controlled legislature quickly adjourned the session and referred the legislation to the crime commission for further study.

On Monday, the commission heard more than a half dozen presentations on gun violence.

 
