Critter Lift raised thousands of dollars and lots of supplies for CASPCA

This past weekend, the SPCA Rummage Store held a new event to support the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA.

The animal shelter says the Critter Lift and Rummage Store Extravaganza was a huge success.

It featured merchandise, a DJ, adoptable dogs and more, along with a chance to go 20 feet up into the air in a scissor lift.

Every purchase from the Rummage Store supports the animals at the SPCA, and this one event brought in nearly $15,300.

According to the animal shelter, this was the highest revenue in a single day in the history of the store.

Visitors could also bring by donations for the shelter, like pet food and cleaning supplies. These donations filled two box vans to help the shelter.